ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.40

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,508.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $924,817 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 156.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

