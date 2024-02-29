Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 17,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

