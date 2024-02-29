Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.