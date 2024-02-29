Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

