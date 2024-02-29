Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$47.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

