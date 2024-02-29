ATB Capital Boosts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$100.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$73.15 on Monday. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$39.81 and a 12 month high of C$74.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.96.

In related news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total transaction of C$615,600.00. Insiders own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

