Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Lowered by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,816,510.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares in the company, valued at $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,543,327 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $207.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

