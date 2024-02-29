Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $225.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Atlassian stock opened at $207.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $662,781.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,492.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,543,327. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

