Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

AUKNY stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Auckland International Airport has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. This is a boost from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.