Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

AUKNY stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Auckland International Airport has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Auckland International Airport Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1883 per share. This is a boost from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.