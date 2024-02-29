Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
AUGG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 15,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.84.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
