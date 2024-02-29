Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

AUGG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 15,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

