Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $276.00 to $307.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.06.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

ADSK stock opened at $255.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

