AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $117.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

AN stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

