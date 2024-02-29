AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $35.48 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $35.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,025.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $150.31 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,696.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,613.77. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,017.31. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.