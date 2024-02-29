AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 158.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,613.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,017.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

