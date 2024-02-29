AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00 at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,696.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,613.77. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,017.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.