Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.