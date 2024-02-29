Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Wendy’s Walks Cack Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.