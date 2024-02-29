Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after buying an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,010,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE AGR opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

