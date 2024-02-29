Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

In related news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

