Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of AWKNF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

