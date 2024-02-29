Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Increased to $339.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $339.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.09.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $309.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day moving average is $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $318.90.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

