Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 30th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.