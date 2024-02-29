Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 90.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 279,708 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,250,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

