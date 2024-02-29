Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.29% of Establishment Labs worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88.

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

