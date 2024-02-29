Bamco Inc. NY Buys 29,717 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $37.40.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.