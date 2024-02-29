Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,189,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

