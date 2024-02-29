Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

