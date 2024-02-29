Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 153,300 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 554.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of 10x Genomics worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $678,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

