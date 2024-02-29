Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 42 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of HubSpot worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $10,769,930. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $612.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.