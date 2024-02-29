Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,417 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.51% of ACV Auctions worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACVA. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 813,691 shares of company stock worth $12,243,778. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

