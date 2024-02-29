Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,110,236 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,236 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 424,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,718,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 156,317 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

