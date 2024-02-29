Bamco Inc. NY Sells 23,997 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of SDGR opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

