Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,825 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $351.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

