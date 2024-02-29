Bamco Inc. NY Sells 307,373 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,373 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.95% of SmartRent worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SmartRent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SmartRent by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.06. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

