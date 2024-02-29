Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 2,047,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,299.6 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BMDPF remained flat at $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.