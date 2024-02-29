Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 147,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.