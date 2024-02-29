Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
BKHYY stock remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $46.99.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
