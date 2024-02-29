Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

BKHYY stock remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.