Bank of America Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $42.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

BRP Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 94,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,575. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

