Bank of America Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $42.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 241,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
