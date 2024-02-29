Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Gap Down to $93.88

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.88, but opened at $90.60. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $90.07, with a volume of 385,595 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

