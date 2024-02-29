Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.55 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.10. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$132.70.

TSE:BMO opened at C$121.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$127.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$132.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

