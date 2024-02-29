Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 174,224 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,224 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

