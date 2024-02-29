Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 31,434 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Halliburton worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

