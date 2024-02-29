Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 70,983 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.