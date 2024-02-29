Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.85 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $232.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average of $270.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

