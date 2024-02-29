Bank of Nova Scotia Has $20.07 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.