Bank of Nova Scotia Has $21.15 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

