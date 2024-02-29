Bank of Nova Scotia Has $34.06 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 412,555 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $34,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

FTNT stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

