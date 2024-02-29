Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,375 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 889,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.