Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Garmin were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 2.0 %

GRMN opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

