Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 691,172 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1,191.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BK opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

