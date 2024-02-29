Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,475 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.33% of Morningstar worth $32,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,961,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Morningstar by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 42.9% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $298.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $301.91.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $1,851,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,852,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,868,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $1,851,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,852,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,868,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,501 shares of company stock worth $17,759,279. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

